Saturday, January 5, 2019

An Entire Generation of Democrats Are Being Installed With Formerly Right-Wing Cold Warrior Values


"That an entire generation of Democrats paying attention to politics for the first time is being instilled with formerly right-wing Cold Warrior values of jingoism, über-patriotism, reverence for security state agencies and prosecutors, a reckless use of the 'traitor' accusation to smear one's enemies, and a belief that neoconservatives embody moral rectitude and foreign policy expertise has long been obvious and deeply disturbing." -Glenn Greenwald

