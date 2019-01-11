Bloomberg Says He'd Self-Fund Possible 2020 White House Bid

The Associated Press
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg says that if he runs for president, he'll pay for it himself, defending candidates who use personal riches to bankroll campaigns.
Bloomberg's comments to reporters in Texas on Friday follow a jab from another top 2020 contender. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently decried the Democratic presidential nomination becoming "one more plaything that billionaires can buy."
But Bloomberg says his riches insulate him from having to curry favor with special interests.
"I ran three times. I used only my own money so I didn't have to ask anybody what they wanted in return for a contribution," Bloomberg said.
"And, if I ran again, I would do the same thing. I think not having to adjust what you say and what you work on based on who financed your campaign is one of the things that the public really likes."
Read more at US News.
No comments:
Post a Comment