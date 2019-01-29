Bolton Seen Holding Legal Pad Saying "5,000 Troops to Colombia" At Press Conference

The Humble Libertarian
(THL) - At a White House press conference Monday National Security Advisor John Bolton was carrying a legal pad with an alarming note on it. Members of the press were able to snap photos of the legal pad revealing its disturbing contents:
"Afghanistan — welcome to talks.
5,000 troops to Colombia"
The White House press briefing was for Bolton and others to announce and field questions about the U.S. involvement in Venezuela's recent political instability, specifically Washington's new sanctions against the state-owned oil company of Venezuela amid the turmoil. The note has left many wondering if there are plans in the administration to send the U.S. military to Venezuela's neighboring country of Columbia to put pressure on the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to cede power.
As CBS News reports, the White House has not ruled out the use of military force if the situation in Venezuela deteriorates further.
Asked for comment on Bolton's note, a White House spokesperson replied:
"As the president has said, all options are on the table."
Should Donald Trump decide to send the U.S. military to intervene in the overseas internal political struggles of a foreign nation, it would run counter to his political campaigning as a champion of reducing foreign military interventionism and no longer using American soldiers to police the world and accomplish the geopolitical goals of an imperialistic Washington.
For Neocon John Bolton It's All About Spending Taxpayer Dollars and Spilling Blood for More Oil
On Fox Business John Bolton recently spilled the beans that the United States is carefully considering the oil resources of the South American nation as it plans its next moves:
"It'll make a big difference to the United States economically if we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela. It would be good for the people of Venezuela. It would be good for the United States."
