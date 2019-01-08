British Victorian Colonial White Pith Helmet and Historical Emporium Men's 100% Cotton Twill Canvas Safari Bush Jacket

Remember the colonial pith helmet that got Melania Trump in trouble for wearing it on her trip to Africa last October?
You can wear one too! It's fun, it's fashionable, and it's guaranteed to trigger liberal political correctness warriors:
But wouldn't it be awesome though if like Tulsi Gabbard started wearing a pith helmet around?
I think a colonial pith helmet is something that every survivalist, prepper, and fashionista should have in their wardrobe.
At the aerodrome in Amman, Emirate of Transjordan, Col. T. E. Lawrence ("Lawrence of Arabia", in grey suit with civilian hat) and Sir Herbert Samuel (centre) wearing pith helmet, April 1921. The aircraft behind them is a Bristol F.2 Fighter.
It has been a highly favored form of head protection for both sun and rain since it was first worn by Spanish colonists in the 1500s.
(So Alexandria Ocasio Cortez actually has more cred to wear one than any WASP or Slav lol)
But civilians in modern times look great in them too:
Cruise ship passenger, 1950s
Get yours today:
And if you want a really nice jacket to go with it, why not this Historical Emporium Men's 100% Cotton Twill Canvas Safari Bush Jacket:
PRICE: $74.95
