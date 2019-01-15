Does Vermin Supreme's Pony Push Polling By Bloomenkraft Portend a 2020 Presidential Run?

The Humble Libertarian
Vermin Supreme of Boston, Massachusetts, has run for president before, promising everyone a free pony if he wins.
Now–– as other notable candidates have announced they are exploring a 2020 presidential campaign...
Including Iraq War Veteran Berniecrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)
And U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) (get your checkbooks out Wall Streeters)––
Vermin Supreme has published a pony push poll asking poll takers their opinion on various issues and telling them what kind of pony they are at the end of the poll.
Does this mean Vermin Supreme is thinking about running for president in 2020 too?
