Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Donald Rumsfeld Acting Exactly Like Michael Scott

I recently read someone say that Christian Bale does a great job of playing Dick Cheney in the new Adam McKay directed film, Vice, and that Sam Rockwell does a very good George W. Bush–– and that Steve Carell does a great job of playing Michael Scott playing Donald Rumsfeld. (I can't remember who. If someone knows, please tell me in the comments.)

Well anyway here's a video of Donald Rumsfeld acting exactly like Michael Scott.






