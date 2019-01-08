Well anyway here's a video of Donald Rumsfeld acting exactly like Michael Scott.
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Donald Rumsfeld Acting Exactly Like Michael Scott
I recently read someone say that Christian Bale does a great job of playing Dick Cheney in the new Adam McKay directed film, Vice, and that Sam Rockwell does a very good George W. Bush–– and that Steve Carell does a great job of playing Michael Scott playing Donald Rumsfeld. (I can't remember who. If someone knows, please tell me in the comments.)
Well anyway here's a video of Donald Rumsfeld acting exactly like Michael Scott.
