Thursday, January 3, 2019

Donald Trump's 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Gives You A Look Into The Trump Campaign's Mindset In This PBS Interview

FRONTLINE PBS



Watch Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale's candid, full interview on Facebook and its impact on privacy and democracy in the U.S. and around the world – part of FRONTLINE’s media transparency project for our investigation, "The Facebook Dilemma."
