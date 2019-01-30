Dow Stomps to 435 Point Gain, Here’s What Drove Wednesday’s Monster Rally

CCN
The Dow Jones Industrial average barreled above 25,000 for the first time in two months Wednesday, posting a 435 point gain in a massive one day rally, and charting a market breakout attempt against major resistance.
The rally follows a Tuesday of mixed results in U.S. equities markets with the NASDAQ and S&P 500 in the red for the day (by troubling 0.81 percent and 0.15 percent declines, respectively) and the Dow only barely in the green with a 51-point (or 0.21 percent) gain.
There was a general updraft in U.S. equities with the S&P 500 up 41 points (1.55 percent) and the NASDAQ up 1.03 percent for the day.
Bitcoin is having a good day as well, up more than USD$30 per bitcoin to 3,432.29 at the time trading stopped on the New York Stock Exchange.
Read more at CCN.
No comments:
Post a Comment