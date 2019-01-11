THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Friday, January 11, 2019

Earthship Underground House Tour– Net Zero Living



"Towards Sustainable and Net Zero Living" Derek "Deek" Diedricksen visits an Earthship (the architectural brainchild of Michael Reynolds) in Taos, New Mexico. The particular model, like many others, features earth berm air intakes, a water recycling system for its grey water, and the luxury of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and even a two car garage! Ashley Turin gives us a full out tour of this, one of the newest Earthship builds on the Taos compound. This sustainable and passive solar home just may give you a few ideas for your own future designs.

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment