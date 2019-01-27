The Humble Libertarian
In my American Dream there are a lot more of these:
We can build on the American landscape in a very beautiful way, with the eye for beauty in architecture that European Christians had even centuries ago, but with more American values.
They're called Earthships because, like a manned ship in Outer Space would be, they are designed to be self-sufficient to support the human lives aboard for an extended journey through Space.
Earthships are off the grid houses.
Like a ship in Space would be Earthships are not connected to any municipal utilities, but must have a store of or be able to get anything they need from their immediate environment.
Just imagine a sea of these dotting the continent from sea to shining sea, each of them unique and beautiful.
And they are all at home in their natural landscape.
And they produce their own energy from solar panels and gather their own water in rain collecting cisterns.
Earthships and the American Homestead Movement
Homesteading opened up the vast American frontier to development into self sustaining farms to encourage people to become virtuous land-owning yeoman farmers.
Here's What Ayn Rand Had To Say About Homesteading:
'A notable example of the proper method of establishing private ownership from scratch, in a previously ownerless area, is the Homestead Act of 1862, by which the government opened the Western frontier for settlement and turned "public land" over to private owners. The government offered a 160-acres farm to any adult citizen who would settle on it and cultivate it for five years, after which it would become his property. Although that land was originally regarded, in law, as "public property," the method of its allocation, in fact, followed the proper principle (in fact, but not in explicit ideological intention). The citizens did not have to pay the government as if it were an owner; ownership began with them, and they earned it by the method which is the source and root of the concept of "property": by working on unused material resources, by turning a wilderness into a civilized settlement. Thus, the government, in this case, was acting not as the owner but as the custodian of ownerless resources who defines objectively impartial rules by which potential owners may acquire them.'
This Is Based On The Theory of Property Developed By Another Libertarian Philosopher, John Locke:
'Though the earth and all inferior creatures be common to all men, yet every man has a property in his own person. This nobody has any right to but himself. The labour of his body and the work of his hands, we may say, are properly his. Whatsoever, then, he removes out of the state that Nature hath provided and left it in, he hath mixed his labour with it, and joined to it something that is his own, and thereby makes it his property.'
Amazingly There Are Still Places You Can Homestead and Get Free Land in The United States Today
Check out this Morning Chores report: "13 Places In The US Where You Can Find Free Land for Your Homestead."
And of course there are plenty of places where land is available for–– I believe the technical term they use is "dirt cheap."
