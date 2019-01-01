Ending America’s Forever Wars

The OC Register
"Over the past two decades, the United States has found itself in a state of perpetual war."
U.S. wars in Afghanistan (with spillover into Pakistan) and Iraq have directly killed between 480,000 and 507,000 people, according to the Costs of War Project out of Brown University. Indirect deaths only add to this steep toll.
Then of course there have been other interventions — there have been drone attacks in countries including Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen.
Among the victims of our government’s drone campaigns: Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, a 16-year-old American citizen.
He was killed at a restaurant in Yemen in 2011 in an attack ordered by the president who got a Nobel Peace Prize.
Go figure.
In the case of Yemen, the U.S. has for too long supported a Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in that country’s civil war.
