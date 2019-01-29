FBI Says Investigation Has Found No Motive for Las Vegas Shooting

The Humble Libertarian
Does anyone believe this?
"APNewsBreak: FBI doesn’t find motive for Vegas mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI has concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive."
The top police in the United States have had more than a year to investigate this and they don't know why Stephen Paddock even might have done it? No possible motive?
"The FBI makes the conclusion in a report given to The Associated Press on Tuesday. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can’t determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017."
Can't even determine why he might have? Sure. There's no individual human here, no unique story. There's not a person here named Stephen Paddock who is responsible for what he did.
No, all there is is just too many guns out there without the federal and state government's despotic, gun grabbing, heavy-handed, tyrannical licensing and regulatory regime in place to keep us all safe from all these guns.
(And don't worry, because no one has ever had to worry about being kept safe from their own government's guns, right?)
"Aaron Rouse is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office. He says Paddock acted alone when he planned and carried out the attack. The 64-year-old fatally shot himself after opening fire from his hotel suite.
Rouse says the reason for Paddock’s rampage remains a mystery after months of study by agents and behavioral specialists."
This is surreal.
Far-Left radicals have been calling for gun confiscations and heavier federal regulation of civilian firearm ownership in the tender moments after a rampage shooting, and more sober-minded conservatives in America have pointed out that guns don't kill people–– people kill people.
But then you've got the police after the most notorious case like this in history saying, nope as far as we're able to tell, there wasn't a person named Stephen Paddock here with his own perverse values and motives who did this.
Nope. Nobody murdered all those people having fun at a concert in Las Vegas a little over a year ago. Just guns.
"Las Vegas police closed their investigation in August — also without a motive."
Anyone have any theories as to what is being covered up?
Other Conspirators, Charges in Las Vegas Shooting?
What happened to this?
