Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Is Charging A Whopping $200,000 Per Speaking Gig

With the Trump Cabinet's revolving door continually spinning, organizations looking for an inside glimpse into the administration have increasing options — but they come with increasingly higher price tags.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is currently quoting $200,000 and the use of a private jet for domestic speaking engagements, according to seven people with knowledge of the arrangement, who spoke on condition of anonymity because such quotes aren't made publicly available. Engagements outside the United States could cost considerably more, these people said.
In her October resignation letter, Haley said she would be taking a "step up" into the private sector after leaving the U.N.
At the rate quoted for her engagements, just a handful would pay down more than $1 million in outstanding debt that was accrued during her 14 years of public service, according to a public financial disclosure report based on 2017 data.
Haley's spokesperson did not respond to an e-mail, text and call seeking comment.
But it may raise questions if she decides to re-enter the political fray. Haley's lucrative fee propels her into a league populated by U.S. presidents, former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Charging roughly $225,000 apiece, Clinton brought in nearly $22 million from a wide range of engagements between leaving office in 2013 and running for president in 2015, according to an Associated Press investigation.
That led to criticism from opponents who claimed she was influenced by special interests and calls for the event transcripts to be published.
