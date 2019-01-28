Giana Tiger Is 18 Years Old And Already Has A Stock Portfolio Worth Over $10m

Money Makers
Most teenagers are more interested in their smartphones than their studies. They’d rather be snapping selfies for their Instagram accounts or playing Fortnite than contemplating hitting the books–let alone starting their own businesses at the tender age of 13.
But then again, most teenagers are not Giana Tiger.
The now 18-year-old high school student sold her cleaning business for $1 million, turning a $100-investment into almost 1,000,000% profit just two years later.
She then went on to invest $250,000 into a stock portfolio that’s now worth over $10 million dollars in less than two years.
Self-assured, with a steely will to succeed and just a touch of insecurity (Giana reached out asking if I thought anyone would be interested in her story–seriously).
Becoming a self-made millionaire while studying calculus and reading up on our founding fathers?
I’d say that was enough to pique the interest of even the staunchest doubting Thomas. So, how did she do it?
I had a few questions. Here’s what Giana had to say.
