I was watching a movie of Jesus recently and thinking about how dude definitely wasn't perfect.

By: Wayne Smith
The Humble Libertarian [NSFW]
He was an interesting guy, no doubt.
Very noble in his own humble way. Very admirable.
But not perfect as the Christians claim.
Not from the story they tell of him.
He lost his cool when he started going around turning over people's tables at the market. That shit was very uncool, and you know that's the shit that got him crucified.
He went against his own ethic of turn the other cheek and be cool and completely lost his shit in a very profitable market place and disrupted business and scared away a lot of customers, just throwing whips around, overturning tables, whipping animals to run away, setting free all these merchants' inventory.
That is exactly what got Jesus killed. They were watching him do that shit and thinking, Fuck this guy. We're going to fucking crucify this bitch. Call the Sanhedrin, we're going to crucify him.
And they did it man. All that stuff about being the son of god, whatever, everyone's been saying that about themselves.
But taking it on himself to mess around with other people's property like that in such an aggressive, arrogant, destructive way? That's where he messed up badly.
