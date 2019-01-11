THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Friday, January 11, 2019

Is The Shutdown Libertarian?

By: Wes Messamore
Paul Krugman calls the government shutdown:

A “beautiful libertarian experiment.”

Is the shut down libertarian?

No. It's a feature of government obviously.

Look at all these economic functions tangled up in partisan politics. This is the result of politicizing so much of life.

