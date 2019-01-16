Islamic State Bomb Attack in Syria Kills 19 Including Four U.S. Soldiers

The Humble Libertarian
Reuters reports:
"A U.S. official who declined to be named said four U.S. troops had been killed and three wounded in the blast, which an Islamic State-affiliated site said was the work of a suicide bomber. A war monitor said 19 people in total had died in the blast."
Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) said:
"This is precisely why the Constitution requires Congress to approve war. U.S. forces should not be engaged in conflict without an affirmative vote from the congressional representatives of the American people. Pass legislation or bring them home."
