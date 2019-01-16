THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Islamic State Bomb Attack in Syria Kills 19 Including Four U.S. Soldiers

Us Marines In Operation Inherent Resolve

Reuters reports:

"A U.S. official who declined to be named said four U.S. troops had been killed and three wounded in the blast, which an Islamic State-affiliated site said was the work of a suicide bomber. A war monitor said 19 people in total had died in the blast."

Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) said:

"This is precisely why the Constitution requires Congress to approve war. U.S. forces should not be engaged in conflict without an affirmative vote from the congressional representatives of the American people. Pass legislation or bring them home."

