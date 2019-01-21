THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Jeff Berwick Announces Immortal Technique To Perform At Anarchapulco 2019

By: Wes Messamore
Jeff Berwick is interviewed by Josh Sigurdson for Word Alternative Media, at least until a Permit Patty insists they move along!

After talking about how quickly the international conference for libertarian anarcho-capitalists has grown, Berwick reveals that Immortal Technique will be at Anarchapulco in 2019.

Immortal Technique is a "Peruvian American hip hop recording artist and activist. Most of his lyrics focus on controversial issues in global politics. His lyrics are largely commentary on issues such as politics, socialism, class struggle, poverty, religion, government, imperialism, economics and institutional racism."

I remember hearing some of Technique's rap about a decade ago and thought it was cool. It is some pretty dark stuff.

Listen for the Eminem samples in this track:



