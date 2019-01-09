Judge Napolitano: Trump Can’t Declare National Emergency To Build Border Wall

Fox Business
President Trump is looking for ways to get his wall on the southern border built, but Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said he does not have the authority to declare a national emergency and use the resources to build the wall.
“The Supreme Court has made it very clear – even in times of emergency – the president of the United States of America cannot spend money unless it’s been authorized by the Congress,” Napolitano told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday.
Trump said on Sunday that he may declare a national state of emergency to secure funding for his border wall, which Congress Opens a New Window. has rejected. Trump first proposed the idea during a press conference on Friday.
"I may declare a national emergency dependent on what's going to happen over the next few days," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for Camp David.
