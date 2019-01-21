Kamala Harris 2020 Would Be Hillary Clinton All Over Again

CCN
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced Monday that she would be seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for president in 2020. She timed her announcement for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a sign that she intends to make political capital of her identity as a woman of color.
That’s ironic because Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream from the famous speech itself was:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Of course, Kamala Harris is hoping, like Hillary Clinton and many of her supporters in 2016 were, that voters will embrace identity politics and see voting for a woman or a black person as inherently progressive regardless of whether their actual career accomplishments and political platform actually evinces progressive policies. Many voters will.
Electing a black woman to be “The Man” is an impoverished notion of progress...
