Legendary Investor John Bogle Dead at 89, Bet His Wife Is Glad She Didn’t Diversify

Legendary investor John Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group (with over $5.1 trillion in assets under management) along with an entire philosophy for investing in equities, and a loyal following of “Bogleheads,” died Wednesday at the age of 89. And his enduring contribution to the investing world is his 1975 invention– the creation of the first index mutual fund for individual investors.
Bogle was bugged by active asset management fees charged by professional investors that he felt were too high and eating into their clients’ profits without delivering enough performance.
