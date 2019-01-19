Libertarian Party Organizes Yosemite Cleanup

The Hanford Sentinel
Reports of trash piling up and human feces littering the state’s most beautiful national parkland have surfaced amidst the government shutdown, which is why the Libertarian Party of Kings County is taking measures into its own hands.
The Libertarian Party of Kings County has taken it upon itself to pick up the slack and members are organizing trash pick-up days at national parks in Central California and are asking for help from every community member willing to do what the government can’t during a shutdown.
“It is up to us to look out for and maintain our community,” Kalish Morrow, chair of Libertarian Party of Kings County, said in an email. “We can't let our national treasures look like a trash heap, not if there's something we can do about it.”
Read more at The Hanford Sentinel.
No comments:
Post a Comment