Media Thinks It's Ironic Rand Paul Is Using A Canadian Hospital for Surgery Related to His Attack: Turns Out It's a Private Hospital

The Mises Institute
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul recently announced he was receiving hernia surgery as a result of being blindsided in an attack from his neighbor.
While a senator undergoing common surgery is of questionable newsworthiness, one may expect that the reminder that the Senator is still suffering from the 2017 incident as cause for sympathy.
Instead, major media outlets decided to try to use the news as an example of hypocrisy on the part of Paul due to the fact he is receiving treatment at a Canadian hospital.
Read more at The Mises Institute.
No comments:
Post a Comment