Mitt Romney's Donald Trump Op Ed: The POTUS Should Be More Composed And Drop More Bombs

The Humble Libertarian
Mitt Romney's op ed criticizing Donald Trump was just Mitt flashing gang signals to the New World Order establishment types before taking his seat in the U.S. Senate.
It also reads like a surreal campaign ad that says:
"When I'm President, I will not say rude things that make people uncomfortable, and I will drop way more bombs on third world countries."
Mitt Romney begins:
"The Trump presidency made a deep descent in December. The departures of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, the appointment of senior persons of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies who fight beside us, and the president’s thoughtless claim that America has long been a 'sucker' in world affairs all defined his presidency down."
Well hold on there just a moment.
In December, the Trump presidency didn't drastically depart from what he had been doing in the past.
Donald Trump's announcement that he will be concluding the war in Syria was a campaign promise kept.
So suggesting it was a departure at all from the Trump campaign and subsequent administration is incorrect.
And what's more, Romney characterizes this purported change in the Trump Administration as a "descent" without explaining why, so he's glossed over a very serious and complicated matter with a completely unsubstantiated opinion.
I know it's an op ed, but that's not just a space for stating opinions. It usually works best to use that space to defend your opinions.
Or at least explain them.
fired more rounds than any artillery battalion since Vietnam
Exactly what is so wrong with winning a war swiftly and decisively and then returning the troops to their own shores?
I don't know how they feel about it in Utah, but I don't think I nor the U.S. government owes the Kurdish people anything.
I know they have pinned much of their high hopes–– for an autonomous Kurdish state carved out from the borders of Turkey, Syria, and Iraq–– on the U.S. military interventions in the region working to their favor, but that does not mean America owes them its blood and treasure to pay for their dream of nationhood.
It is exactly this mentality Romney evinces that Donald Trump is thinking about when he utters the supposedly "thoughtless" claim that America has long been a sucker in world affairs.
Stop being a sucker for Kurdistan, Romney.
Be a sucker for America.
Next Romney says:
"It is well known that Donald Trump was not my choice for the Republican presidential nomination. After he became the nominee, I hoped his campaign would refrain from resentment and name-calling. It did not. When he won the election, I hoped he would rise to the occasion. His early appointments of Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster, Kelly and Mattis were encouraging. But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions last month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office."
Well you're the one who's calling Trump's foreign policy achievements in December a "descent" without explaining why.
Unless you offer a critical analysis with that characterization, you're just name calling as well.
As a libertarian looking at all this, I had reason to hope that Donald Trump would be a little more libertarian than Hillary Clinton, but I also had reason to doubt it (it's usually good policy not to trust anything a viable candidate running for president says).
When Donald Trump started loading up his administration with people from Wall Street, and people like Jeff Sessions, and Nikki Haley, and John Bolton–– it dashed any hopes I had that the Trump Administration might pursue even a slight, watered-down, milquetoast libertarian direction in the War on Drugs and U.S. foreign policy, or at least that he wouldn't accelerate the damage as fast as Hillary Clinton would have.
To me it seemed like Ronald Reagan all over again. All this talk on the campaign trail about liberty and limited government, but most of his top brass in the White House were establishmentarian, big government Republicans. There was a contingent of limited government reformers, true believers–– but this faction became increasingly insular and irrelevant within the Reagan administration rather early on.
The Trump phenomenon seemed to echo this pattern to a tee, and all my doubts were confirmed–– until it became apparent that Trump was becoming increasingly more frustrated with the neocons and swamp creatures in his administration, as they were growing increasingly more frustrated with him–– and that he was listening intently and nodding along in agreement with the foreign policy views of Senator Rand Paul.
Romney continues the op ed:
"To a great degree, a presidency shapes the public character of the nation. A president should unite us and inspire us to follow 'our better angels.' A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect. As a nation, we have been blessed with presidents who have called on the greatness of the American spirit. With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring."
But as he later admitted on CNN: "Romney admitted on CNN that the Syria withdrawal/Mattis resignation was the 'precipitating event' for his heroic op-ed. He and other likeminded GOP elites may dress up their complaints about Trump as 'character'-related, but the underlying issue has always been the foreign policy."
Romney piles on:
"The world is also watching. America has long been looked to for leadership. Our economic and military strength was part of that, of course, but our enduring commitment to principled conduct in foreign relations, and to the rights of all people to freedom and equal justice, was even more esteemed. Trump’s words and actions have caused dismay around the world. In a 2016 Pew Research Center poll, 84 percent of people in Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Sweden believed the American president would 'do the right thing in world affairs.' One year later, that number had fallen to 16 percent."
I don't know who Romney thinks he's talking to (yes I do, the media and political establishment whose approval he seeks), but the fact that people in Britain, Germany, France, and Canada like this president less just makes me like him more.
This comes at a very unfortunate time. Several allies in Europe are experiencing political upheaval. Several former Soviet satellite states are rethinking their commitment to democracy. Some Asian nations, such as the Philippines, lean increasingly toward China, which advances to rival our economy and our military. The alternative to U.S. world leadership offered by China and Russia is autocratic, corrupt and brutal.
The world needs American leadership, and it is in America’s interest to provide it. A world led by authoritarian regimes is a world — and an America — with less prosperity, less freedom, less peace.
This line of argumentation is so devoid of historical accuracy that it's basically a big fat lie. What Romney euphemistically refers to as "American leadership" is a Washington foreign policy of relentless support for authoritarian regimes (with billions of dollars taken from the American people's earnings to give to these foreign despots) and "an America — with less prosperity, less freedom, less peace." Here's a brief highlight reel of suckerdom:
