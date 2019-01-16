THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Nancy Pelosi Extends Shutdown to Include Trump's SOTU Speech, Postpones State of The Union Address to Congress

By: Wes Messamore and Aaron R. Jones
The Humble Libertarian


From Vox:

"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has uninvited President Donald Trump from delivering the State of the Union address because of the partial government shutdown, saying that because of security concerns, it would be better to wait until the government has reopened, or for Trump to submit it in writing."

Sonic Attack Cricket asks a great question:

"Should @realDonaldTrump just give #SOTU in the Senate instead?"

I guess that would be Mitch McConnell's decision.

Not up to Pelosi.

