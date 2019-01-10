New Bill Would Stop Eminent Domain Abuse Along the Border

The Cato Institute
President Trump’s proposed border wall would cut across nearly a thousand miles of privately owned land, so to build this project, the administration would need to use eminent domain to seize the land—something that the president is eager to do.
Aside from the unpleasantness of taking people’s property without their consent, federal eminent domain use comes with it a particularly obnoxious component: the government can take the land but not provide just compensation until years later.
New legislation would stop this practice.
