Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Not Clickbait: 1988 Video of Shirtless Bernie Sanders Drunkenly Singing With Soviets Emerges

Photo by: Gage Skidmore

Think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's viral dancing video was something? A video just emerged from a 1988 trip Bernie Sanders took to the Soviet Union as part of a diplomatic mission for the government. In it Sanders is seen sitting at a table with other communists in his underwear with no shirt on, drunkenly singing the classic American socialist hymn "This Land Is Your Land."



Lol that's just Bernie doing what I'll be doing later tonight.

Of course by the standards of today's Democratic Party and national media establishment, this video alone is potential evidence of Russian collusion and completely disqualifies Sen. Bernie Sanders from ever being president.

