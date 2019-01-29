Not Clickbait: 1988 Video of Shirtless Bernie Sanders Drunkenly Singing With Soviets Emerges

The Humble Libertarian
Think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's viral dancing video was something? A video just emerged from a 1988 trip Bernie Sanders took to the Soviet Union as part of a diplomatic mission for the government. In it Sanders is seen sitting at a table with other communists in his underwear with no shirt on, drunkenly singing the classic American socialist hymn "This Land Is Your Land."
BREAKING: @SenSanders like you’ve never seen him!!— m. mendoza ferrer (@mgranville1) January 28, 2019
Bernie and Jane on their honeymoon in Russia singing “This land is Your Land” with their Russian comrades!!
Trigger Warning: Bernie is sitting at a table shirtless in his briefs. So are most of the rest of the men... pic.twitter.com/2DPyDY2WV0
Lol that's just Bernie doing what I'll be doing later tonight.
Of course by the standards of today's Democratic Party and national media establishment, this video alone is potential evidence of Russian collusion and completely disqualifies Sen. Bernie Sanders from ever being president.
