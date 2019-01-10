Oregon Lawmakers Are Considering Legislation to Legalize Interstate Exports of Marijuana

Rolling Stone
"Three years after its recreational cannabis law went into effect, Oregon is experiencing a growing glut in its marijuana supply, driving down prices and putting many of the industry’s licensed growers and retailers on precariously thin ice. While the state has raked in tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue, supply has far exceeded local demand, and Oregon’s legal industry is currently sitting on approximately 1.3 million pounds of perfectly good pot that state and federal laws prohibit them from selling outside state lines — for now, at least. According to the Statesman Journal, in 2019, Oregon lawmakers are considering proposed legislation that would be the first major step towards legalizing interstate exports of marijuana."
