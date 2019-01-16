Rand Paul: Trump Poised For Draw Down In Afghanistan, Syria Pullout

The Politico
Sen. Rand Paul strongly suggested that President Donald Trump is poised to begin scaling back the U.S. presence in Afghanistan and will follow through on his promise to pull out of Syria, the Kentucky Republican told reporters on Wednesday.
Paul met with Trump privately and in a larger meeting with other senators on the president’s plans to wind down the U.S. presence in Syria. While Paul would not talk specifics of Trump’s plans, he said that the president recognizes “we’ve been at war too long and in too many places.”
“Not only is he following through on his Syria policy, I really do think there will be changes in Afghanistan as well,” Paul said in a conference call with reporters. “In general the idea is that we’re going to do things differently. We’re not going to stay forever. The Afghans will have to step up.”
