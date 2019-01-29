Ron Paul: The Fed Needs To Get Out Of Monetary Policy

CNBC
The Federal Reserve will meet this week to talk monetary policy.
That has drawn the ire of major critic Dr. Ron Paul, former Texas congressman and advocate of smaller government, free trade and freer markets.
The central bank and their opaque outlook this year, he told CNBC's "Futures Now" on Thursday, are a major concern to the market.
"I think it's always a threat because just their meeting and saying a few words one way or the other has a big effect," Paul said. "They're in a hot spot. They don't know what to do."
