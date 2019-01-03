Rudy Giuliani Says Julian Assange Should Not Be Prosecuted

Rudy Giuliani who has been working as an attorney for President Donald Trump, tells Fox News audience Julian Assange's WikiLeaks disclosures are within the boundaries of legally protected speech by journalists and media organizations.
Rudy Giuliani's exact words were:
"Let’s take the Pentagon Papers. The Pentagon Papers were stolen property, weren’t they? It was in The New York Times and The Washington Post. Nobody went to jail at The New York Times and The Washington Post...
[There were] revelations during the Bush administration [such as Abu Ghraib...] All of that is stolen property taken from the government, it’s against the law. But once it gets to a media publication, they can publish it for the purpose of informing people.
You can’t put Assange in a different position. He was a guy who communicated. We may not like what [Assange] communicates, but he was a media facility. He was putting that information out. Every newspaper and station grabbed it, and published it."
Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity say in response to this news:
"President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, stunned Washington over the weekend by stating the obvious: Julian Assange and Wikileaks are simply publishers, like the Washington Post and New York Times. If Assange is prosecuted by the US for publishing information, what’s to stop prosecution of the rest of the US media? We agree with Giuliani for a change! Let’s hope Trump agrees as well! Join us for the first Ron Paul Liberty Report of the New Year"
No comments:
Post a Comment