Saturday, January 12, 2019

Sales of Viagra Plummet As Male Fox Viewers Report Prolonged Erections As Govt Shutdown Shows No Sign of Ending

By: Aaron R. Jones and Wes Messamore
Government shutdown becomes longest in U.S. history, enters 'uncharted territory'

Researchers noticed a spike in Google searches for "prolonged erection" and "too hard."


Starting in red states last week, predominately southern states, and interestingly, Rhode Island...


This quickly spread to nearly all states except California and all but a pocket of two or three libertarians in Texas and New York.


"If you have an erection lasting more than four hours, you need emergency care."


