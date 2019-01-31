THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, January 31, 2019

South Dakota Just Officially Became The 13th Constitutional Carry State

Today North Dakota joins Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho (residents only), Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming as an unrestricted, Constitutional Carry state.



From The Hill:

'South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Thursday signed a law allowing residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Noem, who just entered office earlier this month, signed the bill repealing the permit requirement that was passed by the state legislature, The Argus Leader reported.

She said she was “proud” that it was the first bill she signed as South Dakota governor.

“It's special for me to be signing a bill into law that protects our Second Amendment rights," Noem said.'

Wednesday the South Dakota governor tweeted:



From Gun Rights Watch:

'Tise is a massive win for conservatives who have long supported the plan, which needlessly languished under former Republican Gov. Daugaard. Gov. Noem was elected most notably for her stance on Constitutional Carry.

The bill eliminates any burdensome ordinances and regulations for responsible gun owners and recognizes their Second Amendment rights, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.

USCCA President Tim Schmidt is quoted in a recent statement saying, "Constitutional carry reforms that honor the intentions of our country's most important document are a signal of a movement that citizens of the United States want a return to the basic freedoms guaranteed to them, without government interference."'

Gun Owners of America tweeted:




"The Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights is my concealed weapons permit. Period." -Ted Nugent


Ted Nugent and I don't agree about everything, but he sums up my views and feelings about Constitutional Carry perfectly:



