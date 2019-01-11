Study: Physically Weak Men More Likely To Be Socialist, Strong Men More Likely To Be Capitalist

TheBlaze
A new study from Brunel University London found that physically weaker men are more apt to believe in socialist policies, such as redistribution of wealth.
Meanwhile, stronger men are more geared to believe in the capitalist concepts, such as the idea that people should keep what you earn.
Brunel University academics studied 171 men aged 18 - 40, examining their overall physical strength, bicep circumference, weight, and height.
They also noted the amount of time each individual spent at a gym, and examined these variables in light of whether they subscribed more to capitalist or socialist ideologies.
They found that the more physically strong the men were, the less they believed in socialist policies, and the more they believed certain social groups should be dominant.
Read more at TheBlaze.
(THL) Which means one of the most important things libertarians can do is get people to start weight lifting and strength training.
No comments:
Post a Comment