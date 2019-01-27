THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Supreme Court To Make Every State's Gun Laws Just Like Texas

By: Wes Messamore
The Humble Libertarian


In 2008 the Supreme Court decided in District of Columbia v. Heller that the District of Columbia’s ban on handguns was unconstitutional, and in this case the Supreme Court established for the first time in history a Second Amendment right to bear arms for the purpose of self defense.

In 2010 the Supreme Court decided in McDonald v. Chicago to "incorporate" the Second Amendment right to bear arms for self defense through the 14th Amendment to apply as a restriction on state and city violations of the right to bear arms as well.

In 2012 a federal district court in Maryland decided in Woollard v. Sheridan that the right to own a gun for self defense, upheld in Heller, and incorporated with a guarantee against state and local intrusion in McDonald, also extends outside the home.

And now the U.S. Supreme Court, already the friendliest Court to gun rights in history before the two Trump appointments, is taking up a case in New York to decide if the right to bear arms extends outside the home. They will most assuredly decide it does.

