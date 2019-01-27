Supreme Court To Make Every State's Gun Laws Just Like Texas

By: Wes Messamore
The Humble Libertarian
In 2008 the Supreme Court decided in District of Columbia v. Heller that the District of Columbia’s ban on handguns was unconstitutional, and in this case the Supreme Court established for the first time in history a Second Amendment right to bear arms for the purpose of self defense.
In 2010 the Supreme Court decided in McDonald v. Chicago to "incorporate" the Second Amendment right to bear arms for self defense through the 14th Amendment to apply as a restriction on state and city violations of the right to bear arms as well.
In 2012 a federal district court in Maryland decided in Woollard v. Sheridan that the right to own a gun for self defense, upheld in Heller, and incorporated with a guarantee against state and local intrusion in McDonald, also extends outside the home.
And now the U.S. Supreme Court, already the friendliest Court to gun rights in history before the two Trump appointments, is taking up a case in New York to decide if the right to bear arms extends outside the home. They will most assuredly decide it does.
H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
F B | T W I T T E R | E M A I L | C R Y P T O | S H O P
Recently Popular Posts
Study: Physically Weak Men More Likely To Be Socialist, Strong Men More Likely To Be Capitalist
Veteran NBC News Journalist Quits, Confirms Media Is Trolling for Trump Derangement While Supporting Perpetual War in 2,228 Word Memo
U.S. Kills 62 Somalians in Another Illegal Airstrike Without Congressional Approval
13 Reasons to End The Federal Reserve
Tulsi Gabbard, Iraq War Veteran and Skeptic of America's Wars, Will Run for President in 2020
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
"Jesus Was Against Guns"
Study: Physically Weak Men More Likely To Be Socialist, Strong Men More Likely To Be Capitalist
Veteran NBC News Journalist Quits, Confirms Media Is Trolling for Trump Derangement While Supporting Perpetual War in 2,228 Word Memo
U.S. Kills 62 Somalians in Another Illegal Airstrike Without Congressional Approval
13 Reasons to End The Federal Reserve
Tulsi Gabbard, Iraq War Veteran and Skeptic of America's Wars, Will Run for President in 2020
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
"Jesus Was Against Guns"
No comments:
Post a Comment