Tea Party Republicans The Only Ones To Actually Cut Spending

Remember the Tea Party? That insurgent movement of grassroots conservatives, libertarians, and independents who sprung up a decade ago vowing to end Washington’s reckless spending?
What happened to all that?
Fiscal responsibility might not be a priority for today’s GOP unfortunately, but it turns out libertarian-leaning Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, as well as and Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., actually kept their promise.
Not coincidentally, they are some of the most high profile members to get elected backed by the Tea Party and the Ron Paul-inspired liberty movement
