Tell Billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon He’s The Reason Why America’s Small Businesses Are Dying

CCN
The live stream of Jamie Dimon’s address at the NY Economic Club opens with the billionaire CEO of JP Morgan Chase pointing out a dearth of activity from American small business entrepreneurs over the last ten years since the Wall Street financial crisis:
“Small business formation is lower than it’s ever been in the United States in recovery. This recovery is ten years long, a little over 20 percent. It’s the most anemic recovery from a major recession we’ve ever had. It should have been 40 percent.”
Yeah, maybe because Wall Street financiers have been hogging up so much capital and credit since 2008 through massive federal subsidies.
Like the $700 billion Wall Street Bailout, the Troubled Asset Relief Program, which Nancy Pelosi and George W. Bush teamed up to help pass...
Read more at CCN.
No comments:
Post a Comment