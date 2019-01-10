Texas Libertarian Ron Paul: We Don't Need Trump's Border Wall To Stop Illegal Immigration

CNBC
President Donald Trump doesn't need a wall to stop undocumented immigration along the U.S. southern border, three-time presidential candidate and well-known Libertarian Ron Paul told CNBC on Tuesday.
Instead, the Trump administration should remove incentives for coming to America, said Paul, who also served 12 terms as a U.S. congressman from Texas, a state that shares 1,254 miles of a common border with Mexico.
In previous negotiations with Trump, Democrats had agreed to some border wall funding as part of an ultimately scuttled deal to protect the so-called Dreamers, people who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children.
"I don't like walls," Paul added. "I don't want to wall people in and wall people out."
Read more at CNBC.
No comments:
Post a Comment