Sunday, January 20, 2019

The Journey of Man: A Genetic Odyssey

Spencer Wells



"You and I, in fact, everyone all over the world–– we're all literally African under the skin; Brothers and sisters separated by a mere 2,000 generations! Old-fashioned concepts of race are not only socially divisive, but scientifically wrong. It's only when we've fully taken this onboard, that we can say with any conviction that the journey our ancestors launched all those years ago, is complete."

