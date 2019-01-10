THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, January 10, 2019

The Megadonor Koch Network Is Reportedly Planning A Major Push To Get "DREAMers" Legal Status In 2019

By: Michelle Mark
Business Insider

Illustration by The Daily Beast

The massive network of conservative donors spearheaded by Charles Koch is reportedly preparing a major effort in 2019 to support "Dreamers," the young unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

The powerful network intends to push for Dreamers to receive permanent legal status, TIME reported, citing an internal email that a Koch spokesman verified.

"These are people who have already demonstrated their commitment and contribution to this country — and in 2019 our country can do the same for them," the email reportedly said.

Read more at Business Insider.


Bernie Sanders: "Open borders? That's a Koch brothers proposal."




