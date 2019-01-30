"The Wealth Gap" Is A Two Centuries Old, Fake News Story Started by Karl Marx

The Humble Libertarian
Reuters recently ran the ominous headline:
"Gap between rich and poor growing, fueling global anger: Oxfam."
Obviously that's not real news.
That's just Oxfam's opinion as clearly noted in the headline.
But the damage has been done.
So-Called Objective News Websites Are Not Above Carelessly (Nor Intentionally) Biasing Readers
And this Reuters headline is a perfect example of that:
People will come away from seeing this headline floating up thinking that the world is full of people getting angry about some implied problem with a growing wealth gap.
And Reuters is supposed to be the gold standard for unbiased news reports, right? But there's no such thing as that.
Even the choice of what to report and what not to–– since obviously you can't report everything–– is made on the basis of necessarily biased editorial standards for newsworthiness.
And even if your stated mission and heartfelt goal is to make that journalistic standard as purely objective as possible, it still can be influenced by partisan or political biases. It will be.
It is an obvious news-like fabrication of instigating leftists in the mainstream media establishment, for the propagandistic purposes of raising the old socialist murmur against "the wealth gap" to incite the public by publishing inflammatory headlines.
Which could be viewed as something like inciting a mob at this point in humanity's history, if you look at where that kind of talk leads people and societies:
The Marxist hellholes like Venezuela and North Korea, and the craters of former communist countries littered all over the planet.
There is a sinister logic inherent in socialist propaganda campaigns against the wealth gap.
If not sinister then at best there is an insidious logic inherent in socialist agitations over the wealth gap––
And U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pointed it out quite succinctly once on the floor of Parliament after a rival politician complained that the wealth gap had grown during her term:
Margaret Thatcher Points Out The Sinister Logic of Socialist Complaints About The Wealth Gap
Of course this isn't a socialist propaganda campaign.
It's the work of Oxfam International a multi-million dollar global poverty charity based in Oxford, England:
"The Nairobi-headquarted charity said in a report that a new billionaire was created every two days last year, just as the poorest half of the world’s population saw their wealth decline by 11 percent."
Maybe the Reuters report is using it as part of a socialist propaganda campaign, but the study they reference in their report is just a campaign for Oxfam to raise donations.
Who is surprised that a global poverty charity did a study which found that global poverty is a big problem?
But the truth is global poverty is rapidly decreasing:
Swedish Data Scientist Hans Rosling Shows What The Gap Between Rich and Poor Actually Looks Like
The late Hans Rosling was a world-renowned data scientist and thought leader in global economic development.
In this amazing presentation of his organization's Gap Minder software, Rosling shows just how quickly poverty is disappearing from the world, and how the gap between rich and poor is actually closing, not getting wider.
This is one of the most important news stories of all human history and it's very good news, but one could be forgiven for thinking the exact opposite is happening in the world today from the way mainstream news companies and politicians discuss poverty and economic development.
But the truth is after the massive and unprecedented explosion of wealth over the last hundred years shown on Hans Rosling's graphs in the video above––
50% of the world's remaining destitute poor in 2000 were lifted out of poverty from 2000 to 2016 even as the global population increased over this period.
Do you realize what you just read? The number of people living in poverty got cut in half between 2000 and 2016!
We're winning.
And just last October for the first time in history, 50% of the humans on planet earth became middle class. As two researchers for the World Data Lab told HumanProgress.org:
"For the first time since agriculture-based civilization began 10,000 years ago, the majority of humankind is no longer poor or vulnerable to falling into poverty."
So the wealth gap story is a fake news story started by Karl Marx to stir up people long ears and short eyes to try communism.
But the headline of the decade, indeed the headline of the last 10,000 years is that the majority of humanity is becoming wealthier faster, all the time, and that we've reached a critical mass in the acceleration of this phenomenon.
