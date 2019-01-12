US Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Bought Crypto at Height of Bull Market

CCN
Gabbard, 37, is a fresh, energetic face on the American political scene. However, her chances of winning the Democrat Party’s nomination are slim, given the huge field of candidates.
For example, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is also running for president. Warren is a crypto critic who says the virtual currency market is full of scam artists.
Gabbard Bought Crypto at Height of Market
As CCN reported, Tulsi Gabbard bought $1,001 to $15,000 of Ether and Litecoin in December 2017. At the time, the bitcoin price soared to a record high of $19,500.
It’s unclear how much crypto Gabbard currently holds. However, it’s likely that she lost some money on her investments amid the ongoing bear market.
Read more at CCN.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment