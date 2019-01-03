New York (CNN Business) There are goodbye notes — and then there's William Arkin's frustrated farewell to NBC News.
Arkin's 2,228-word memo to his colleagues says that his time at NBC News has been "gratifying."
But he bluntly expresses his displeasure with the "Trump circus," US foreign policy failures, and the state of television news.
"In our day-to-day whirlwind and hostage status as prisoners of Donald Trump, I think — like everyone else does — that we miss so much," Arkin says.
He's far from the only person in a national newsroom to feel that way. But he is spelling it out in no uncertain terms.
Arkin has worked for NBC on and off for three decades, sometimes as a military analyst, sometimes as a reporter and consultant.
He describes himself as a scholar at heart, and he has authored numerous books about national security, most recently:
"Unmanned: Drones, Data, And The Illusion of Perfect Warfare."
(THL) Trump being the lede of every news story, even when something more interesting is happening is the Trump circus.
And when Arkin says "hostage status as prisoners of Donald Trump," what I think he is referring to is precisely the CNN columnist publishing this transcript with the headline:
"NBC News Veteran Warns of 'Trump Circus' in 2,228-word Farewell."
Because I would have headlined it:
Veteran NBC News Journalist Quits, Confirms Media Is Trolling for Trump Derangement While Supporting Perpetual War in 2,228 Word Memo
Oh yeah, I did.
Because William Arkin's memo confirms and confronts–– from a mainstream media insider's perspective–– an unofficial mainstream media policy of complicity as a driving force behind perpetual U.S. involvement in armed conflicts all over the planet by its refusal to discuss U.S. military hegemony with a critical eye:
"Seeking refuge in its political horse race roots, NBC (and others) meanwhile report the story of war as one of Rumsfeld vs. the Generals, as Wolfowitz vs. Shinseki, as the CIA vs. Cheney, as the bad torturers vs. the more refined, about numbers of troops and number of deaths, and even then Obama vs. the Congress, poor Obama who couldn't close Guantanamo or reduce nuclear weapons or stand up to Putin because it was just so difficult.
We have contributed to turning the world national security into this sort of political story.
I find it disheartening that we do not report the failures of the generals and national security leaders. I find it shocking that we essentially condone continued American bumbling in the Middle East and now Africa through our ho-hum reporting."
(Hat tip to Brian Selter by the way for this story.) 😄
This ho-hum reporting is precisely what I was talking about in my critical response to the mainstream media's beatification of George Bush after his recent death, titled:
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
