Washington Is Under A State Of Emergency With 35 Measles Cases

"As of Sunday, there are 35 confirmed cases of measles in the state of Washington -- an outbreak that has already prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency," CNN reports.
"Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease that can be fatal in small children," Inslee said after declaring a state of emergency in the state of Washington, calling this "an extreme public health risk that may quickly spread to other counties."
Why is this measles outbreak happening?
Here's the money quote from the CNN article:
'In Clark County, Washington, where the current outbreak is occurring, 7.9% of children entering kindergarten had vaccine exemptions during the 2017-18 school year, according to the Washington State Department of Health. During the same school year, 7.5% of children in all grades in the county had vaccine exemptions.
"That's a high number," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Monday. "Once you start to dip below 95% vaccination you start to lose the herd immunity.'
You don't immunize your children, they get sick.
It's that simple.
I know I'm going to catch a lot of flak from the anti-vaccine people that haunt so many outside-the-mainstream movements, including movement libertarianism, with their anti-scientific zealotry against vaccines, but here is Penn and Teller to break it down for you:
(Sorry for the video quality, this is an unauthorized clip. You can watch this episode of the show free with Amazon Prime.)
