Weekend At Bernie's: Bernie Sanders to Announce 2020 Presidential Run

The Humble Libertarian
The Daily Racing Rag, Via: Broke Ass Stuart
WASHINGTON - (THL) Somewhat slumped over, clearly being helped by aides standing on either side of him to stand up straight, and maybe even to move his head, gesture, and talk, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced Friday...
Lol all joking aside––
"Two sources with direct knowledge of his plans told Yahoo News that Sanders, an independent and self-described 'democratic socialist, plans to announce his presidential bid imminently. While Sanders has been considering a bid for months, one of the sources said he was emboldened by early polls of the race that have consistently showed him as one of the top candidates in a crowded Democratic primary field."
Some Fast Facts About Bernie Sanders
1. Bernie Sanders is a lot like Trump actually.
There was a lot of overlap between Trump supporters and Bernie Sanders supporters in 2016.
2. Sanders is a big supporter of immigration controls like Donald Trump.
3. 2012 and 2016 Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson says:
"Look, 73 percent of what Bernie says I agree with."
4. Bernie Sanders came close to winning the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination
5. When Bernie Sanders supporters sued the DNC for rigging the 2016 Democratic primary in Hillary Clinton's favor and stealing the nomination from Bernie...
The DNC's lawyers argued that even if that was true and they did steal the nomination for Hillary and deceived voters, that it wouldn't have been illegal.
No comments:
Post a Comment