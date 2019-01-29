Why JP Morgan Thinks the US Stock Market is Set to Face a Reckoning

CCN
JP Morgan chart analyst and technical market strategist Jason Hunter says the S&P 500 is not out of the woods yet after bouncing back this month from massive losses in the worst December since the Great Depression.
S&P 500 Climbing toward Resistance
The January rally in U.S. stock prices pushed the benchmark up more than 12 points over its Christmas Eve low, rebounding more than 5 percent in the first month of 2019.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean stocks are headed into a bull market as the S&P 500 approaches a key resistance line at 2,711.
Read more at CCN.
No comments:
Post a Comment