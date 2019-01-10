"YOUR WELCOME" Ep. 033 - On the Left - Nomiki Konst

On the latest episode of "YOUR WELCOME" Michael Malice is joined by Bernie Sanders surrogate, activist, and candidate for New York City Public Advocate, Nomiki Konst.
Listen as Michael talks to Nomiki about the critical issues effecting the citizens of New York, navigating the political landscape and the reasoning behind her progressive political views.
(THL) To answer Michael Malice's question:
"Did Hitler build the Berlin Wall?"
The answer via Wikipedia is:
No, the communist government of East Germany built the Berlin Wall to stop everybody from leaving and moving to West Germany. Communists love to stifle the free movement and migration of people just as they love to interfere in the other operations of the free market.
That's why far left socialist Bernie Sanders scoffs at what he calls "open borders," which is a fine description by me, but I like to call it "free market borders." Bernie Sanders scoffs and open borders, and says to interviewer Ezra Klein with a sneer that "Open Borders are a Koch Brothers proposal."
No comments:
Post a Comment