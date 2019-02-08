About this Proposal to End Air Travel

The American Institute for Economic Research
In a couple of days, I’ll board a plane that will take me in two hours to the completion of a trip that would have required months of travel 200 years ago – if I would have made it at all.
As I prepare my things, I’m struck by what I just read from a highly celebrated member of Congress, and endorsed by many of her colleagues. Using freshly printed and taxed money, she says the government should “build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.”
So much for visiting Europe. Actually, so much for visiting anywhere outside your local community. So much for world trade. So much for eating food not grown in your backyard.
Actually, so much for life on earth as we know it.
The end of air travel and the end of industrial farming are just two pieces of “a massive transformation of our society” proposed in the Green New Deal, which is explained in a document that reads like a nightmare fantasy of the GOP.
Read more at AIER.
