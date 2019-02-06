THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Buying Health Insurance Across State Lines The Health Care Reform That Rand Paul Persuaded Donald Trump To Enact Is Already Working

By: Jack Hunter
The Washington Examiner


Photo by: Gage Skidmore

In June, the Trump administration instituted new rules that would allow small businesses and individuals to access health insurance through what the president called “ association health plans.”

This would permit certain businesses and the self-employed to band together, even across state lines, to provide coverage for members outside of Obamacare’s strict rules.

Critics declared Trump’s plan dead on arrival. Democrats called it “ junk insurance.” Liberal news outlet Vox called it a “ flop.” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said the plans “ aren’t saving anyone money.”

Andy Slavitt, who helped oversee the implementation of the Affordable Care Act said, "Association health plans are not the solution to any problem Americans have. They won't make drugs more affordable, they won't help Americans get health care they need.”

They’re all wrong.

It turns out association health plans have quickly become a solution to many Americans’ coverage problems...

Read more at The Washington Examiner.


