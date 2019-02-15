THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Friday, February 15, 2019

Computerized

Daft Punk feat. Jay-Z



An unreleased, leaked track from Daft Punk and Jay-Z. This track was produced around the time of the Tron: Legacy soundtrack recording, but was apparently unsatisfying to Daft Punk, and never released. This means that it is not finished, it was scrapped, it was never meant to be heard.

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet